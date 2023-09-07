The Apex Legends Global Series Championship 2023 (ALGS CHAMPS) is the largest event in the Apex Legends eSports calendar. Fans have attended ALGS Split 1 and 2 Playoffs earlier in the year, but CHAMPS is the competition to be at and watch.

Fans and teams from around the world come together for this event to show who the best players in Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale shooter are. In this guide, we’ve outlined when and where the event takes place, which teams have qualified, how fans can get involved, and so much more.

ALGS Championship 2023 Recap

Day 1 of the ALGS Championship 2023 was great. Every team is excited to be here and has been focused on gaining points above all else. As is easy to see in the tables below, some teams did better than others and are in an amazing position going into Day 2.

Of course, it’s still all to play for, and with some teams racking up 20 kills in a single match, it’s possible that any team could turn things around and get into the top 20 before the day’s end. That’s the goal every team is aiming for because that will mean they enter the Winner’s Bracket.

Days 3 and 4 of the ALGS Championship 2023 are all about eliminations. 10 teams go home each day, but the 20 teams in the Winner’s Bracket are safe. The goal for today for every team is to get into or ensure they remain in that Winner’s Bracket so they can have a rest ahead of Finals Day.

How to Watch the Apex Legends Global Series Championship 2023

There are two ways to watch the ALGS Championship 2023. The first is the official YouTube channel where a new video will be streamed to each day. This is where we’d recommend watching the event because there are already streams set up for each day to provide the best clarity for fans.

However, those who prefer Twitch can also watch the streams on the official Twitch channel. The only difference here is that the Twitch channel will stream the most up to date content, while it’s all organized for users to scan through on YouTube.

We’ve been enjoying the ALGS Championship 2023 in person, but are incredibly thankful for the YouTube videos of each day for the priceless moments that are replayed and captured forever from the event. One we loved from Day 1 was a recreation of Innuendo Bingo by XSET in a skit between rounds.

When is the Apex Legends Global Series Championship 2023

The ALGS Championship 2023 runs from September 5, 2023 to September 10, 2023. At the time of writing, the tournament has now begun, so we recommend fans check out the standings in the tables above to keep on top of the event. The teams will compete throughout the week, with the finals taking place on the last day. Each team must earn enough points to secure their position in future rounds. Then, in the final matches, they must earn 50 points before they enter a Match Point status and can win the entire event if they manage to win the following match.

We were able to sit down with Genburten of DarkZero ahead of the event to get an idea of how some of teams are feeling leading up to the event. He explained how, despite the team’s win during the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs, all three of them are staying humble and coming into this tournament hungry for a win. To emerge from the colossal group of 40 teams as the best. The shared goal of every team here.

Which Teams Have Qualified for the Apex Legends Global Series Championship 2023

The teams that have qualified for the ALGS Championship 2023 and their groups are shown below. The groups these teams are sorted into only really affect which teams they’ll be playing against in the early stages of the event. As with any Apex Legends eSports event, it could be anyone’s game regardless of group.

Team Name Players Group Disguised dooplex, senoxe, lou A GoNext Esports Slab, B4mbino, Mysi A MDY White Ld, MingYUE, FeiJu A Sentinels Xenial, Rkn, Koyful A Aurora ojrein, 9impulse, taskmast33r A Realize KaronPe, Obly, SangJoon A OpTic Gaming Knoqd, skittleCakes, Dropped A Oxygen Esports Reedz, aidanthedestroye, Vein A Fnatic YukaF,Meltstera, UmichanLoveti A TSM Reps, ImperialHal, Verhulst A Les cites de France Cyqop, Kizaron, AimbotP B Start a Fight Esports Sleep, Lusquinn, Jinqs B Crazy Raccoon Ras, Parkha, Mainy B Riddle Order YUKIO, MiaK, 1tappy B DreamFire Pite, Roieee, 3Mz B 100 Thieves Vaxlon, Onmuu, scuwry B Element 6 KSWINNIIE, Slayers, Tyler B LG Chivas YanYa, jaguares, Neazul B Acend PostKiLL, Lufka, K4shera B XSET oh Nocturnal, Sikezz, FunFPS B NORTHEPTION satuki, L1ng, Lykq C The Dojo Enemy, iiTzTimmy, Dezignful C Tom Yum Kung Killoposz, Wey, Panayie C Enter Force.36 YunD, Aimbot, ILY C Complexity Monsoon, Cody, Lewda C PULVEREX saku, Ftyan, ShunMi C Ganbare Otousan JungHee, Jusna, Dogma C FaZe Clan Phony, Snip3down, Frexs C Alliance Yuki, Effect, Hakis C DarkZero Esports Genburten, Zer0, Xynew C IronBloodGaming Bambino, Slab, Mysi D K1CK Stalizy, CloNeZERA, Vanglorioso D JLINGZ Esports Jmw, Noiises, Naghz D BLVKHVND PlayerK, StrafingFlame, EzFlash D Team Singularity Besk9, artiNN1, B1N D FC Destroy HammerDrill, UmichanLoveti, yukaPEROdator D ONIC Esports Rakiiii, Fussy, shadi D Pioneers SirDel, Gnaske, Zaine D Moist Esports Emtee, TBA, Wxltzy D NRG nafen, sweetdreams, Gild D

Who is Winning the Apex Legends Global Series Championship 2023

At the time of writing, the ALGS Championship 2023 hasn’t started, so no one team is ahead of the other. Apex Legends is the type of game that’s so open that any team could take first place and win, which makes it so exciting. If we had to guess, though, we’d go with our favorite to win, DarkZero, because of the fact that they scrim more than any other team in the industry and won the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs.

Below, we’ve included tables for the overall standings of the ALGS Championship 2023 plus one for the Finals. The overall standings will be kept up to date as each Group Stage match or day ends, while the Finals table will show points for each team playing on the last day of the event.

ALGS Championship 2023 Overall Standings

Position Team Name Players Group Points Eliminated? 15 Disguised dooplex, senoxe, lou A 58 TBA 17 GoNext Esports Slab, B4mbino, Mysi A 56 TBA 22 MDY White Ld, MingYUE, FeiJu A 44 TBA 9 Sentinels Xenial, Rkn, Koyful A 74 TBA 20 Aurora ojrein, 9impulse, taskmast33r A TBA 48 6 Realize KaronPe, Obly, SangJoon A 79 TBA 3 OpTic Gaming Knoqd, skittleCakes, Dropped A 89 TBA 19 Oxygen Esports Reedz, aidanthedestroye, Vein A 48 TBA 12 Fnatic YukaF,Meltstera, UmichanLoveti A 63 TBA 1 TSM Reps, ImperialHal, Verhulst A 106 TBA 33 Les cites de France Cyqop, Kizaron, AimbotP B 23 TBA 23 Start a Fight Esports Sleep, Lusquinn, Jinqs B 42 TBA 39 Riddle Order YUKIO, MiaK, 1tappy B 11 TBA 7 DreamFire Pite, Roieee, 3Mz B 78 TBA 32 100 Thieves Vaxlon, Onmuu, scuwry B 26 TBA 35 Element 6 KSWINNIIE, Slayers, Tyler B 15 TBA 26 LG Chivas YanYa, jaguares, Neazul B 37 TBA 28 Acend PostKiLL, Lufka, K4shera B 33 TBA 16 XSET oh Nocturnal, Sikezz, FunFPS B 57 TBA 31 NORTHEPTION satuki, L1ng, Lykq C 27 TBA 39 The Dojo Enemy, iiTzTimmy, Dezignful C 30 TBA 25 Tom Yum Kung Killoposz, Wey, Panayie C 38 TBA 34 Enter Force.36 YunD, Aimbot, ILY C 23 TBA 40 Complexity Monsoon, Cody, Lewda C 5 TBA 27 PULVEREX saku, Ftyan, ShunMi C 36 TBA 37 Ganbare Otousan JungHee, Jusna, Dogma C 14 TBA 24 FaZe Clan Phony, Snip3down, Frexs C 40 TBA 30 Alliance Yuki, Effect, Hakis C 28 TBA 14 DarkZero Esports Genburten, Zer0, Xynew C 59 TBA 4 IronBloodGaming Bambino, Slab, Mysi D 86 TBA 38 K1CK Stalizy, CloNeZERA, Vanglorioso D 14 TBA 18 JLINGZ Esports Jmw, Noiises, Naghz D 53 TBA 5 BLVKHVND PlayerK, StrafingFlame, EzFlash D 86 TBA 11 Team Singularity Besk9, artiNN1, B1N D 68 TBA 21 FC Destroy HammerDrill, UmichanLoveti, yukaPEROdator D 48 TBA 13 ONIC Esports Rakiiii, Fussy, shadi D 61 TBA 8 Pioneers SirDel, Gnaske, Zaine D 77 TBA 10 Moist Esports Emtee, TBA, Wxltzy D 73 TBA 2 NRG nafen, sweetdreams, Gild D 91 TBA 36 AREA310 Lemon, Milim, Ali3iS B 14 TBA

ALGS Championship 2023 Finals Standings

Position Team Name Players Group Points Eliminated? 1 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 2 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 3 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 4 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 5 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 6 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 7 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 8 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 9 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 10 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 11 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 12 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 13 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 14 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 15 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 16 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 17 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 18 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 19 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 20 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

How is the ALGS Championship 2023 Prize Pool Split

There’s a whopping $2 million prize pool for the ALGS Championship 2023, and that money will be split between teams instead of one team taking it all home. Still, the top five teams take home a cumulative $1,430,000, leaving smaller sums for many other teams, while others may go home empty-handed.

We’ve listed the breakdown of how the prize pool is split by position in the table below, so it’s easy to understand. Only the top 20 teams take home money from the prize pool, with the bottom 20 leaving with nothing. This means that even if a team only ends up placing 20th in the Finals, they still see some return on their time at the event.