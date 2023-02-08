Fans are concerned with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom listed with a $70 price tag

Nintendo fans are concerned over The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s listing on the Nintendo eShop. The highly anticipated Zelda title was briefly listed on the eShop and all the major retail chains, including Best Buy and Amazon. Whereas the retail chains priced the game at the industry standard of $59.99, the eShop had the game at $69.99. The $70 price tag was soon deleted from the eShop page, but all other retail pricings for the game were also taken down, suggesting the higher price point will probably be the cost of the game.

The eShop and other retailers most likely listed Tears of the Kingdom as a preemptive measure for tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct, meaning that the game will most likely be shown in the upcoming presentation. While Zelda fans will undoubtedly be excited to learn that the Direct will probably have new Zelda footage to show off, the higher price tag is very upsetting for players. The conversation of raising prices for video games has been a heated topic for the last few years, with many companies toying with the idea of raising the price tag for some of their biggest titles.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is priced at $69.99 according to eShop https://t.co/lNRCkuN5w3 pic.twitter.com/Hf0N8dhjSH — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 8, 2023

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has confirmed that future triple-A titles will have an increased price tag of $70, starting with Skull and Bones once that game stops getting delayed. Many people understand why prices need to be raised sometimes, as the cost of making games has increased, and inflation has made making a profit more difficult for corporations. However, it’s still a bitter pill to swallow for fans, especially those with low incomes who can’t afford a game at $70.

Though the price increase for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is upsetting, fans can still expect exciting surprises for the upcoming Direct. There’s a rumored Pikmin 4 that could be revealed, plus a release window for the mythical Metroid Prime 4 may finally be announced. The Direct could also potentially reveal DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Fire Emblem Engage.