Ubisoft moving away from $60 price tag for triple-A titles, Skull and Bones will be $70 at launch

Video games aren’t cheap, and they aren’t going to get any cheaper. Recently Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot confirmed that Skull and Bones will launch at a $70 price tag and posits that future triple-A titles will also release at $70. Ubisoft said that some of its games will continue to be sold at the same price as its competitors. Most games are still sold at the $60 price tag, so presumably, Ubisoft’s non-triple-A games will remain at $60.

The Axios interview also dives into the recent workplace misconduct scandals plaguing the Ubisoft headquarters. Guillemot, who has not been accused of misconduct publically, admitted that the company had “stumbled” with workplace issues. He emphasizes that he believes the company is getting better and has taken measures to fill positions for his “blind spots,” including a dedicated HR lead.

Before the Axios interview, Ubisoft wasn’t making any comments for or against the price hike witnessed in other triple-A games. These comments are some of the first instances the company has publically made about changing the prices for its titles and the first confirmation from the company that it will be raising the prices for its games. The price increase will be reserved for the big triple-A games, titles to which a lot of the company’s time and money go. Triple-A games are the blockbuster equivalent to Hollywood movies.

Not long before the Axios interview, the company held its 2022 Ubisoft Forward presentation and event. The company announced new titles and gave glimpses of what the future holds. Ubisoft announced several new Assassin Creed titles, giving fans the first clues to what the long-rumored Assassin Creed Infinity could be. Ubisoft also revealed that video game icon Rayman will join Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope as DLC 3. Skull and Bones will be out November 8 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.