Fans are hit with a blast from the past when images of canceled Justice League game resurfaces

Images for a canceled Justice League game resurface, reminding players of one of the biggest what-ifs in DC Comics history. Gamers are all painfully aware of games getting announced and eventually getting canceled, which is the sad truth about video game development. Sometimes titles are canned before officially being announced; a case in point is the Justice League Mortal video game tie-in. Mortal was a Justice League movie that would have predated Zack Snyder’s and Joss Whedon’s Justice League by almost a decade and would have been released sometime in the late 2000s.

Mortal would have been directed by George Miller from the Mad Max series, but the film never made it to the filming stage before getting canceled. Miller’s Justice League has become one of the biggest what-ifs of DC fans, especially since Miller’s follow-up, Mad Max: Fury Road, has been declared his magnum opus. The DC fandom believed that Warner Bros. made a mistake by not going through with Miller’s vision and missed out on a potentially exciting movie.

Video game tie-ins were common back in the day, with many big movies from hot properties receiving a video game adaptation to launch alongside the film. Usually, video game tie-ins go into development alongside a film’s production to reach the same launch window. That was the case with the Justice League Mortal game; the title was being worked on as the movie was still in pre-production.

It’s unknown how far along in production the Mortal video game made it, but artist Jonathan Gwyn shared some early concept art of the title on ArtStation. Gwyn’s artwork showed that Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, Lady Shiva, Mongul, Reverse Flash, General Zod, and Solomon Grundy were going to be in the game. Gwyn also had concepts for several locations, including the Flash Museum and Wayne Enterprise. Seeing these concepts for the Justice League Mortal video game probably opens more wounds for DC fans, but at least the fandom has the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League title to look forward to.