Fan’s Breath of the Wild Stunning Cross Stitch Tapestry Awes Players

Cross stitch is a very time-consuming and delicate crafting hobby, but with how long fans have been waiting for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s not surprising that an outstanding fanart was made of the previous game. With just a little over two weeks until the sequel releases, fans are hyping themselves up even more by creating amazing content.

A crafter and gamer on Twitter shared an incredible cross stitch featuring the amazing art of Breath of the Wild. The tapestry obviously took many hours to complete and fans are going wild over the tapestry in the comments.

Fan Makes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Tapestry

#crossstitch #zelda #botw tapestry is finally finished! 🎉🎉 🥹🥰 Added some much requested comparison shots to the in game art work. I made a side by side video too, but it’ll have to be a separate post to get the video link 😅 #Nintendo #ZeldaBreathoftheWild pic.twitter.com/sDkBfmzsBR — Nicole (@craftigurumi) April 27, 2023

The cross stitch displays some art from the first Legend of Zelda game for the Nintendo Switch, Breath of the Wild Scrolling a little lower on the tweet, the creator shared a picture of the tapestry laying down with a banana in the corner, displaying just how big this piece actually is and no telling how many hours were spent on it. We wouldn’t be surprised if they spent more time on this than they did playing the game.

How about banana on the side? pic.twitter.com/x6zUk9wLRc — Nicole (@craftigurumi) April 27, 2023

In another tweet in the comments, creator Nicole goes on to thank her husband for being her cheerleader through the process of making this Zelda tapestry. This fan is obviously very dedicated to their love of Zelda and this is the kind of thing that shows off how amazing the fanbase can be.

The hype for Tears of the Kingdom continues to get even stronger as we near its launch. The love for this franchise is why it continues to have such strength in the industry and the sequel should continue to impress.