Fans help Bandana Waddle Dee join Smash Bros. in gorgeous fan-made trailer

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fulfilled so many wishes by adding iconic and beloved video game superstars like Joker from Persona 5, Banjo & Kazooie, and Sora from Kingdom Hearts. Yet there are still plenty of characters that fans wish made the cut and are hopeful will make it into the next game, whenever that happens.

In lieu of anything official, the modding community has continued to update Project M EX REMIX, a mod of 2008’s Super Smash Bros. Brawl, with new characters that aren’t playable in the actual games. The latest addition? Bandana Waddle Dee from the Kirby series.

An animated trailer has even been put together to announce his arrival and it faithfully embodies some of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s own trailers. It features Kirby, Meta Knight, and King Dedede fighting a gang of the puppet fighters from the World of Light mode, eventually being overwhelmed before Bandana Waddle Dee saves them at the last second. Judging by his gameplay, he doesn’t just use his trademark spear but also the Beam and Parasol powers that Kirby can use in his own series.

For anyone who has downloaded the Project M EX REMIX mod, Bandana Waddle Dee is available to add to the roster right now. The very end of the trailer also seems to tease Skull Kid from the Legend of Zelda series as the next addition, with the moon from The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask appearing in the background and accompanied by a familiar cackle.