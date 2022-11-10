Fidough gets baked and evolves in a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak

The crowd favorite Pokémon Fidough has a new successor in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, leakers have published on social media. With a unique twist of a double entendre in its name, its successor would have to be equal parts witty and adorable — it appears The Pokémon Company has nailed it.

Related: A pair of adorable mice act as a team in the latest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks

With a name of Dachsbun, and with ears that appear to represent sweet rolls, this newly-leaked Pokémon has a darker color that is similar to baked bread. A Fairy-type of Pokémon, the Dachsbun appears in the leaked image at level 40, although doesn’t detail what, or how, the evolution from Fidough to Dachsbun occurs. The pictured Pokémon also appears to be wild, taking place in a park near a town.

The community is hard-pressed to find out more about this delectable Pokémon evolution, but nothing more will be forthcoming. Beyond this leaked image, allegedly stemming from a loosed rom copy of the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet, we don’t have much else to reference. It’s possible that, similar to Mastiff, it could offer some dark-type attacks such as Bite, although Fairy and Dark types working against each other seems to make that implausible.

Dachsbun, Fidough evo

Type: Fairy#svleaks pic.twitter.com/aXuuK5rBg9 — Demi Alt | SV Pokemon Leaks (@demialt_) November 10, 2022

It’s worth noting that one should take these leaks as little more than a plausibility. Without official notice from Nintendo and The Pokémon Company stating that these leaks are accurate, it’s important to not presume much from leaks, even if they appear in tandem with other, unrelated leakers. There have been recent events where complex hoaxes are pulled by talented modders, and the beloved Pokémon franchise shouldn’t be considered as outside of the realm of possibility.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet officially release on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch.