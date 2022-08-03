The best Fidough fanart from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is no shortage of cute new Pokémon in the new Scarlet and Violet releases, with the Internet having previously gone crazy for the adorable Lechonk, a pig-like Pokémon with a sad-looking face. Now, with the full reveal of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet out in the wild, there are new kids on the block for players everywhere to love.

One of the cuddliest hast to be Fidough, a canine Pokémon made of pastries. As is expected, artists across the Pokémon community were quick to create all kinds of fanart about the puffed-up pup, and we’re cataloging some of the best of them here.

Fidough fanart for feasting

Following the official Pokemon Presents on the morning of August 3, there are now hundreds and hundreds of Fidough art pieces already circulating, but the ones shown here are some of the best.

Very friend shaped

Squishy and fun, Fidough is no doubt friend to all Trainers.

Best thing from Pokemon presents…Fidough is so friend shaped ;; pic.twitter.com/UEiu3RL13S — Tea 🌱 (@Teatimerabbit) August 3, 2022

Many forms of Fidough

We might not be able to see nearly as many expressions in-game, there is art aplenty to showcase all of Fidough’s forms.

How to be “smol”

The community has settled on a catchphrase for Fidough: “So…basically, I’m very smol.” Here they are saying so.

No substitute for a happy face

Fidough is both small and happy. Here they are next to some not-quite-as adorable bits of bread.

Everyone loves chubby cheeks

There is a long tradition of squishing dog cheeks on the Internet. Fidough is no exception.

Dog days of Pokemon

Fidough is not the first precious pup to grace Pokemon. Here they are alongside Yamper, the Corgi Pokemon, from Sword and Shield.

A two-stack of fun

Two Fidough are better than one. Here are a pair of them atop one another for your viewing pleasure.

Waking up to Fidough is the best morning

Morning coffee? Nah. Morning Fidough is better.