Square Enix will be shipping Final Fantasy VII Remake earlier to Europe and Australia

Square Enix has announced that it is shipping Final Fantasy VII Remake copies earlier in Australia and Europe due to COVID-19.

The decision has been made over the will not have players in lockdown areas, where multiple game stores are forced to stay closed, face delays upon the scheduled April 10, 2020 release date.

The Japanese outlet has shared in an open letter posted on social networks that “our highest priority is that all of you, including those who live in countries currently facing the biggest disruption, can play the game at launch, so we made the decision to ship the game far earlier than usual to Europe and Australia.”

Curiously, the development team had to split the remake into multiple acts not to delay its release further.

The company has shared the announcement most likely to inform the community that someone might get their copies earlier than April 10.

This would also require fans to be careful when using social networks and overall, the Internet, as spoilers might arise in the days preceding the official release.

Producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Tetsuya Nomura have asked the community members to be so kind not to spoil anything to other users, but that’s hardly not going to happen.

Considering that the game is as big as any other mainline Final Fantasy game, hopefully, players getting their copies earlier should have much time to spend on the title before they can spoil the ending, anyway.

Square Enix is not doing the same internationally, though, as the United States is still getting their copies shipped this week.

The publisher says it feels “optimistic that most of you will receive the game for launch day,” although the only way to be sure that happens is to purchase a digital copy on PlayStation Store.

A Final Fantasy VII Remake demo is still available on the PS4 online store for those willing to check the title ahead of its street date.