Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer reveals Honey Bee Inn scene, Red XIII

Square Enix has just released the Final Fantasy VII Remake Theme Song trailer, which reveals multiple details about the story, new characters, and of course the theme song.

The theme song is called “Hollow,” and has been crafted in partnership with the original composer Nobuo Uematsu, writer Kazushige Nojima, and singer Yosh from Survive Said The Prophet.

The new details revealed in the trailer can be considered spoilers, so don’t watch it in case you don’t want to learn how certain scenes from the original Final Fantasy VII are going to be treated in the remake.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Theme Song Trailer arriving worldwide April 10, 2020.

The trailer provides players with the first look at the character of Red XIII, which had never seen before in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Also, it allows us to learn how the infamous segment at the Honey Bee Inn where Cloud wears women’s clothes has been rendered in the upcoming PS4 title.

The second half of the trailers features more gameplay, with several combat and exploration scenes leading to a massive explosion in Midgar.

Following an unexpected delay, Final Fantasy VII Remake is now launching on April 10, 2020, and this is the first trailer since the new release date has been fixed.