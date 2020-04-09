Final Fantasy XIV not coming to Xbox Game Pass due to subscription

In an interview, director Naoki Yoshida has claimed Square Enix has not “considered releasing” Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox Game Pass.

The launch of the MMORPG on Xbox One is being discussed right now by Microsoft and the Japanese publisher, and it was disclosed at X019 last year that the new console version was on its way.

Since then, we have not received any updates by Microsoft nor Square Enix, but there’s a chance it could be coming directly to Xbox Series X. A next-gen version for PS5 is reportedly in development.

“I haven’t really considered releasing FFXIV on Game Pass,” Yoshida has shared with Twinfinite. “This is because FFXIV itself is a subscription-model game.”

Yoshida had already made it clear that he has a good relationship and appreciation for the head of Xbox, and that could help the release of the MMO title on the platform.

The director has mentioned that “Phil [Spencer] is very dedicated in his support for FFXIV, and I truly appreciate his efforts.”

“I hope that one day, Phil and I can stand shoulder to shoulder and create an opportunity for gamers around the world to enjoy FFXIV even more,” he added.

A new Final Fantasy game, Final Fantasy VII Remake, is releasing tomorrow on PS4. It’s a modern action RPG with real-time combats, but also has a classic mode for long time fans.