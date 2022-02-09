Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes announced for Nintendo Switch, releasing June 24

Nintendo announced a sequel for the Fire Emblem Warriors game subtitled Three Hopes during its February 2022 Direct. Whereas the original Warriors game was based more on Fire Emblem Awakening and Fates, Three Hopes will be based on the most recent title in the series, Three Houses. The game is set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2022.

The reveal trailer shows off several characters from Three Houses that will be returning as playable characters in Three Hopes. Fan-favorites like Edelgarde, Dimitri, and Claude are given redesigns, which come across as a mixture between their looks pre and post-time skip. Female Byleth is shown fighting a brand new character, while the Goddess Sothis narrates in the background.

The Fire Emblem Warriors games are hack-and-slash action role-playing titles that are based on Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors franchise. Players take control of a specific warrior who needs to take down a large number of on-screen enemies with a variety of weapons. The first Fire Emblem Warriors served as a follow-up towards the very popular Hyrule Warriors game, which focuses on Legend of Zelda characters.

Fire Emblem Three Houses is the most recent title in the Fire Emblem series, released in July 2019. It focuses on a mysterious Mercenary who becomes a teacher at a military school where the heirs of the three major houses attend. Conflict erupts between the three houses, sending the entire continent into war.