For Honor is finally getting crossplay five years after launch

Going into its sixth year of updates, Ubisoft has revealed that For Honor is getting crossplay between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC beginning March 17. The announcement was made on For Honor’s official Twitter account.

The For Honor team also made a statement on the game’s FAQ page saying “Crossplay has been an ambition of our team for a very long time. There have been many technical challenges to bring Crossplay to For Honor because the core technical game components were not originally designed to support it. Thanks to the hard work of the team, we are now proud to bring Crossplay to our Warriors. We believe Crossplay will benefit For Honor and its long-term vision.”

Crossplay will be implemented in two different phases. The first phase will include the general crossplay feature allowing players to play against others on other platforms. The second phase will add private matches and group play via crossplay. Phase two currently has no release window.

The medieval team-based title has had a roller coaster of a life cycle, but still holds strong thanks to a dedicated community. For the foreseeable future, once the feature is released, players will not be able to use voice chat in crossplay matches as the For Honor team is working on a way to make it work across multiple platforms. Also, for those who may be worried, crossplay can easily be disabled for those who do not want it. Crossplay will only be available for PvP and PvE modes.