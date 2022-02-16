Former Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 Game Director forms Rebel Wolves with other CD Projekt veterans

Game Director for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 Konrad Tomaszkiewicz has revealed that he’s formed a new pack. Together with other ex-CD Projekt staff, Tomaszkiewicz has opened the doors to Rebel Wolves, a new game development studio focusing on producing next-gen games while putting the team first.

The talented team at Rebel Wolves has a breadth of experience from around the industry, not just CD Projekt, having worked on Shadow Warrior 2, multiple mainline Witcher games, and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales. Rebel Wolves endeavors to look after its team above all else. This is a unified vision shared by everyone on staff, one that they believe will carry them forward to revolutionize the RPG genre with their first project.

This first game seems to be a cRPG, according to a statement from Tomaszkiewicz. “We want to evolve the cRPG genre by creating unforgettable and stirring deep emotions, all while working as a tightly knit team united by a shared goal and ambition. Collectively, we envision Rebel Wolves as a place where experienced game developers can reignite their passion, where they can focus on their craft and pour their love into an amazing, ambitious title.” This game is slated as the first part in the Rebel Wolves Saga, a dark fantasy RPG with triple-A ambitions, built in the Unreal 5 Engine. The studio has shared a piece of key art for this game hinting at magical abilities, multiple races, and a battle against the odds at every turn.

Image via Rebel Wolves

The studio will be filling roles in its small team over the next few months. Rebel Wolves aims to maintain a smaller team to allow it to be more agile and work together without compromising on any individual’s values or motivations. This is a stark contrast to the stories of last-minute crunch and 100-hour working weeks that have been reported from many major studios.