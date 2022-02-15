The long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 update is out now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

Following its livestream on February 15, the Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen version update has, at long last, arrived. The 1.5 update is live right now and players can finally play a version of the RPG game that’s closer to CD Projekt Red’s original vision on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 update brings with it a veritable host of improvements, not limited to shinier new visuals and a smoother, less buggy gaming experience. This is the update you’ve been looking for.

Image via CD Projekt Red

On Xbox Series X and PS5, Cyberpunk 2077 now features ray-traced local shadows in one massive visual upgrade. This can be applied by switching to the brand-new Ray Tracing Mode which features ray-traced shadows and reflections at a dynamic 4K scaling resolution with gameplay at 30fps. Performance Mode is the second new graphics mode on the PS5 and Xbox Series X version of the game. Performance Mode should play the game at 60fps with dynamic 4K resolution scaling.

The Xbox Series S version of the game is locked in at 1440p with dynamic resolution scaling at 30fps. CD Projekt Red promises that the new update should reduce FPS drops and improve the game’s rendering quality, making for a far smoother experience. What’s more, full DualSense support is now present in the PS5 version of the game. There are tons of upgrades here that should make Cyberpunk 2077 a better game on all platforms. Finally.