Fortnite tops list, Black Ops Cold War second among most played PS5 games during console’s first year

The PlayStation 5 just hit its first birthday, and while many people still haven’t been able to obtain a console yet — myself included — the console still managed to snag an impressive amount of playtime in its first year. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan published a yearly data review, including upcoming games, total playtime across all games, and most importantly, the top ten most played games on the console during console’s first year.

Below is the most played games, sorted by total playtime hours:

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

MLB The Show 21

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Demon’s Souls

NBA 2K22

Shocking absolutely nobody, Fortnite continues to floss its way across all popularity leader-boards, followed by other notable titles such as CoD: Cold War and FIFA. Also making an appearance is Demon’s Souls, a game that is notoriously challenging but rewarding to play.

In addition to the list, Jim noted that PS5 inventory shortages remains a top priority for Sony to fix, stating, “we are laser-focused on doing everything in our power to ship as many units as possible.” Perhaps soon, we can all stop refreshing our Amazon carts looking for new stock.