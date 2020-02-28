Fortnite’s declining revenue reports are “inaccurate,” says Epic Games

In a note issued to GamesIndustry International, Epic Games has shared that SuperData reports about Fortnite‘s declining revenue are “inaccurate.”

The company has not shared revenue data of its own, but has confirmed that SuperData numbers “not align with reality.”

“SuperData does not and has not ever had access to Epic’s Fortnite revenue data, and SuperData’s reports do not accurately reflect Fortnite‘s performance,” Epic Games said.

“We are disappointed that SuperData has repeatedly published wildly inaccurate reports about Fortnite based on what we believe is questionable methodology.”

SuperData, Nielsen’s market intelligence firm, has replied defending its methodology and data, confirming previous reports about Fortnite.

The firm says it has “”a proven methodology and validation process,” and stands behind the reports it has published over the past months.

In its monthly report issued last week, SuperData claimed that Fortnite‘s revenue had hit their lowest point since November 2017.

Competition in the battle royale field getting stronger, including well received titles such as PUBG and Apex Legends‘ Season 4, is one of the reasons why the game is facing such decline.

Epic Games tried and raised the bar with Season 2 when it got to learn about those reports, but that hasn’t been enough to stop the decline, based on last months’ numbers.