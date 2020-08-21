Gamescom 2020: Opening Night Live 2-hour showcase to feature 20+ games

Geoff Keighley has revealed that Gamescom 2020: Opening Night Live is going to feature 20+ games, spanned across a 2-hour digital showcase.

The event is set for Thursday, August 27 at 8pm CEST, 2pm ET, 11am PT, and tomorrow will start sharing some of the titles that will be revealed soon.

Some of the companies that are confirmed to be part of Gamescom this year include Xbox, Bethesda, Koch Media, Activision Blizzard, EA, SEGA, Ubisoft, and Bandai Namco.

Last year, while multiple games were detailed for the first time, Death Stranding stole the show with a long gameplay demo.

In a video shared on his social account, Keighley, who produces and hosts the Opening Night Live same as last year, a provided a few details about what we can expect to happen on Thursday.

Tomorrow we'll start to reveal more about some of the games set for Opening Night Live next Thursday!

While it’s not clear how many of those reveals will be new games, he shared that the show will feature “brand new content.”

“We’ve got next-gen stuff, we’ve got indie stuff, we’ve got the biggest games in the world, we’ve got so many things coming together,” Keighley said.

At this time, we don’t have additional clues about what those games could be, but with those publishers involved there sure could be some surprises.

In the realm of speculation, Bandai Namco could be providing details about Tales of Arise or the much anticipated Elden Ring, while Electronic Arts is also said to have a Mass Effect Trilogy remaster on the way.

More events are reportedly set for the summer, with Xbox and PlayStation that should air theirs by the end of August or the beginning of September in order to disclose details about Xbox Series X and PS5’s prices and release dates.