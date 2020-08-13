Xbox Game Pass “strong announcements” coming shortly

Xbox Game Pass is set to receive “strong announcements” soon, as confirmed by Microsoft’s executive vice president, Phil Spencer, during a recent interview.

Spencer has confirmed the rumor by VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb that news about Xbox Game Pass would be coming in around 2-3 weeks.

If plans haven’t changed after the abandonment of the Xbox 20/20 phrasing and Halo Infinite delay, we should get those details by the end of August.

“I’d say the positive for us, both through the May showcase and the Summer [showcase] and the July showcase has been the rise of importance for us in Game Pass,” Spencer told Gary Whitta at the Animal Talking Twitch show.

He made it clear that Xbox Game Pass is considered the killer app when it comes to the release date of Xbox Series X, especially now that Halo Infinite won’t be available upon its day one anymore.

“It’s becoming a real decision-maker for people that are both on our platform and people evaluating Xbox Series X as a console for them,” he shared.

“Our investment in Game Pass and that portfolio continues to be strong,” Spencer continued. “We’ve got some more… really great, strong, announcements to come about things… coming to Game Pass.”

While Grubb initially said that there wouldn’t be any specific game, but now that Halo Infinite has been delayed, there’s a chance Microsoft could attract some big triple-A third-party production to the Game Pass to make it even more appealing to customers. Cyberpunk 2077 was rumored for a while, but CD Projekt RED has since debunked it.

Recently, the service has been updated to feature cloud gaming streaming platform Project xCloud, which releases on September 15, despite Apple setting limitations on its App Store.

It currently features more than 200 games, and all first-party titles, including this month’s Microsoft Flight Simulator, Battletoads, and Tell Me Why are coming to the subscription upon their respective day one.