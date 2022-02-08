Gayming Awards 2022 nominates Life is Strange: True Colors, Boyfriend Dungeon, and Psychonauts 2 for Game of the Year

The Gayming Awards 2022 announced the list of nominated games that will be included in its ceremony. Its biggest category Game of the Year has four different nominations that include LGBTQ representation in some shape or form.

The Game of the Year nominees are Life is Strange: True Colors, Boyfriend Dungeon, Psychonauts 2, and Unpacking. They all feature strong LGBTQ characters that provide representation to millions of people around the world. This will be decided by judges, who represent a “diverse panel.”

Image via Kitfox Games

Organized by the Gayming Magazine, its readers have the ability to vote on their favorite games over 2021 as well through a Google Form. Those nominations include Boyfriend Dungeon, Forza Horizon 5, Metroid Dread, Resident Evil Village, Sable, Shin Megami Tensei V, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

Other awards include Authentic Representation, Best LGBTQ Character, Best LGBTQ Indie Game, but LGBTQ+ streamers and eSports players are also being included in the awards mix. For example, the nominees for LGBTQ Streamer of The Year are Aimsey, BlizzB3ar, CriticalBard, Eevoh, Eret, Nihachu, ReadySetBen, RekItRaven, Sammy M Jay, Shaaba and Jamie, Shawn, and Toph.

The awards will take place in London, England on April 25 with TV presenter Julia Hardy hosting the show. You can get tickets now and 20% of sales will go towards the It Gets Better Project, which helps LGBTQ youths feel empowered.