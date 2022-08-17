Boyfriend Dungeon’s Secret Weapons DLC hits platforms in a surprise launch

Dungeon crawling dating sim Boyfriend Dungeon dropped a bombshell (which probably has its own name and personality) today with the announcement of the surprise release of its Secret Weapons DLC. Just a few days past the game’s one-year anniversary, the company announced in a press release that the DLC was out now on Switch, Xbox, and PC, and even better, it’s free.

Secret Weapons adds a brand new dungeon, some new music tracks, and three new weapons to befriend or romance at your leisure. Jonah the Axe and Leah the Hammer cater to those fans who like the feel of a big sturdy stick in their hands, while the mysterious Dr. Holmes serves not only as a new whip weapon but as the final boss of the new dungeon as well. Holmes is designed by Ikumi Nakamura, CEO and Creative Director of dev studio Unseen Inc, and their voice is provided by streamer Kathleen “Loserfruit” Belsten. Whether you’ve finished the campaign or are starting fresh, all of the new content will be available to players. Kitfox appears to be aiming to bring in some more of the latter crowd, by discounting the game to $14.99 on Switch and Steam.

Boyfriend Dungeon suffered some controversy at its launch last year over what some players deemed an inadequate content warning at the start of the game. Concerns were raised that the content warning didn’t sufficiently cover issues of stalking and manipulation in the game, but Kitfox swiftly updated the warning in the wake of the outcry and has continued to support the game for the last year. The issue seems to have been largely forgiven by fans at this point, no doubt in large part due to the company’s quick and sensitive reaction to it. The game was nominated for the 2022 Gayming Awards Game of the Year back in February.