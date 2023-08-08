Gen 9 Pokemon Are Finally Making Their Way to Pokemon Go This September

Pokemon Go players will soon get a chance to capture even more Pokemon in the popular mobile game, as the Pokemon Company has announced that the Gen 9 Starter Pokemon from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be joining the game this September.

While the announcement was brief and didn’t provide many details, it’s sure to be exciting for fans who are fond of the Paldea Pokemon, and will likely be the start of a new wave of Pokemon from Gen 9 we could see coming to the game in the future.

Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly are Confirmed to Be Heading to Pokemon Go Next Month

Announced during the August 2023 Pokemon Presents, Pokemon Go players will soon get the chance to catch some of the newest Pokemon when they join Pokemon Go in September. From the clip shown during the presentation, we can see the three starter Pokemon Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly have been confirmed to be joining the game. The brief trailer didn’t give much else away other than a September 2023 release date.

At the time of writing, we do not know any other Gen 9 Pokemon that will be added to the game, but like previous additions, we can expect to see more news on additional Pokemon from Gen 9 joining in the future. We can imagine in the next weeks we will get more details on these new additions and other tidbits like new research tasks.

Elsewhere in the live stream, we got news on the upcoming DLC released for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the first part of the DLC, titled The Teal Mask, arriving on Nintendo Switch on September 13, 2023, with the second part titled The Indigo Disk coming sometime in Winter 2023. We also got details on the Pokemon World Championships and the activities available for attendees, as well as more information on the upcoming Tera Raids with Mewtwo, as well as details on how to claim your own Mew for your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet game.

Additionally, there were details on Detective Pikachu Returns, some new animated series titled Pokemon: Paldean Wilds and Pokemon: Path to the Peak, Pokemon Horzions, and the multiple mobile titles, as well as the Game Boy Pokemon TCG and Pokemon Stadium 2 for Nintendo 64 coming to Nintendo Switch Online.