Get ready to perfect dodge the Bayonetta 3 spoilers making the rounds

There are still a few days until Bayonetta 3 comes out and the internet is already filled with spoilers. Though the cause for this leak of information is not certain, as both piracy and early shipping could be the reason for these spoilers, Bayonetta fans can only hope to dodge everything coming their way during this final push for the official release.

Since the leaks began, users have already started posting videos on YouTube and various other forums, making the fans even more worried about bumping into major spoilers. As we all know, a thumbnail combined with a revealing title could be enough to ruin the experience for some of the Bayonetta 3 fans. However, Nintendo is cracking down on these leaks and is hitting users with strikes left and right in hopes of keeping the game’s content hidden until the official release.

In hopes of combating the wave of spoilers, the Bayonetta subreddit has come up with a special thread where players are allowed to discuss the events of the third game. This was made in hopes of protecting the unwilling from bumping into vital information about Bayonetta 3. The sentiment, however, is pretty clear all around the subreddit, as the mod states at the end of the post: “We’ve been waiting a very long time for this game. Don’t ruin it for others.”

If we also think about the recent drama that has been surrounding the game, regarding the alleged underpaid voice actor, Hellena Taylor, Bayonetta 3 seems to be going through a rough start. Fans, on the other hand, hope that the game will be on par with the previous entries in the series and that the franchise can get over all these hurdles.