Conflicting reports over pay dispute surface as Bayonetta 3 voice actor controversy escalates

The now-public contention between the original Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor and Platinum Games shows little sign of stopping. Hellena Taylor has alluded to breaking her NDA with Platinum Games as she announces destitution, publicly announcing that she was offered a flat fee of $4,000 to work on the entire title. The original voice actress, with two Bayonetta titles under her belt thus far, has called for a boycott of the title. Some fans have become aggressive towards Platinum Games developers on Twitter, harassing developers and staff indiscriminately.

The new voice actress selected by the studio, Jennifer Hale, is now attempting to placate the unrest that continues to grow in a public Twitter message. In the message, Jennifer advocates for the fair pay and treatment of fellow voice actors, while reminding fans that the entirety of the game is crafted ‘an entire team of hard-working, dedicated people’ and asks for fans to keep an open mind.

Meanwhile, reports from Platinum Games and the original voice actress Hellena Taylor are growing in contention. Platinum stated in an interview with Bloomberg that the original voice actress was offered payment between ‘$3k and $4k’ per session, with a minimum of five recording sessions scheduled initially. Platinum Games states that the original voice actress then began negotiating for a ‘six-figure fee’ along with residuals, resulting in the deal falling apart.

Hellena Taylor responded to Bloomberg in an email, stating that Platinum Games story was a fabrication, and they were ‘trying to save their ass and the game.’ Jennifer Hale has also been receiving a hefty dose of internet-based toxicity from fans that were fueled by Hellena’s original viral videos, leading her to criticize a lack of critical thinking being taught in schools.

Taylor's videos have received more than 9.5 million views on Twitter and led to a deluge of calls from fans and pundits to boycott Bayonetta 3. But accounts and evidence reviewed by Bloomberg make it clear that those videos were not the whole story — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 18, 2022

Bloomberg states that it has privately viewed supplementing documentation from Platinum Games, which supports the idea that Hellena Taylor’s video didn’t tell the whole story. Without supplementary documentation leaking to the public from either side, however, it appears that Nintendo’s upcoming Bayonetta 3 will release on October 28, 2022 under a cloud of controversy.