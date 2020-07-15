Godfall developer details how it is using PS5’s DualSense

Creative director Keith Lee from Counterplay Games has revealed how Godfall is using DualSense, PS5’s controller.

Being a melee combat game, and actually the first PlayStation 5 title to be revealed back in December 2019, Godfall will take advantage of the controller’s new technologies to better convey the feelings of a battle to the players.

“What’s exciting about the DualSense controller is the fact that it has stereo vibration in terms of the rumblers, as well as resistance on the triggers,” Lee shared with GameSpot.

“So one of the things that you can do is to create, for the first time, a sensation of your weapon hitting another weapon and how it resonates,” he added.

On top of that, the game will make it so that “if you’re sliding across the ground, depending on the surface of the material–you might slide on gravel or sand or water–the way the vibrations work really feel like the way that those surfaces would feel.”

This will be made possible by the new haptic feedback introduced with the DualSense, which is said to be strongly different compared to DualShock 4’s regular feedback.

This is the same feature that left Bethesda’s VP Pete Hines “impressed” when it got the chance to give it a try, together with adaptive triggers.

As a game based on fights, Godfall‘s developer feels “a lot more powerful in terms of creating that experience. For us, a 3D melee combat game, this becomes really exciting, because we have lots of different types of weapons.”

The controller will also be used to “notify the player if an enemy is offscreen about to attack you” as “we can have the clash of weapons” to make it clear what’s happening around you.

Godfall is a melee combat-based looter shooter coming from the creators of Duelyst, released under Gearbox Publishing for PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store.