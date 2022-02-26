Gran Turismo 7 copies have been sent out early, but there are limits

Street dates get broken all the time. Due to the reality of retail being run outside of publisher’s control, unlike in digital storefronts, it’s bound to happen. That’s what makes Gran Turismo 7’s early release so interesting. Due to its online requirements, the player experience is limited for the time being.

Online users in the United States have begun reporting that Amazon has sent out early copies of Gran Turismo 7, with images being posted as proof. Copies have started arriving as early as February 25, though there is still a chance for it to arrive in the coming days. If you pre-ordered through Amazon, it’s worth checking your order’s status.

While it’s exciting to get a major title a week ahead of its official release, it should be noted that Polyphony Digital announced Gran Turismo 7 has an online requirement for the majority of its gameplay modes. Modes that access any sort of save data are locked behind this official server requirement, including the campaign, liveries, and even the scapes mode.

So my Amazon pre order of GT7 came in mail today at Amazon hub locker. Time to rev up engines#GranTurismo7 #GT7 #PS5#PlayStation pic.twitter.com/QwquPNbNhc — Deontre Thomas🌓 (@JakX62) February 25, 2022

With that said, these early owners have been able to access more than just the arcade mode, suggesting that either more offline content exists or that its servers have begun rolling out before launch. This would make sense considering its integration with Gran Turismo Sport, with its automatic transferring of user data beginning February 15.

Twitter user JakX62 has posted footage of license tests and the existing car collection. JakX62 also confirmed that he was able to progress through the career mode. Reddit user Getting_fresh was able to access the garage and get a car from the dealer, claiming that nothing else was live for them. Another user within the same thread claimed that they were also able to participate in license tests and progress through car collection quests.

While there appears to be variation in what different users have reported having access to, it’s clear that the arcade mode isn’t the only content that’s accessible right now.