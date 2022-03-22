Gran Turismo 7 players are automating their races to grind for expensive cars

Gran Turismo 7 fans are not happy with the game’s latest update, which made it harder to unlock new cars. Races are rewarding players with credits now, which means earning enough to buy shiny new cars takes even longer. At least one racing fan is fighting back using a combination of PlayStation 4 Remote Play and automated scripts.

PSN Profiles forum user Septomor shared their method to “100% AFK farm credits,” aka have the game play itself and earn credits without a player needing to be present. You don’t have to know coding to pull this off, but you do need to use the PS4 version of the game through Remote Play on Windows (sorry, PS5 and Linux users). Septomor provides all the necessary steps and links in the post, and once you’re set up, the game will simply run races itself without any input from you, racking up credits so that you can finally purchase the next car you have your eyes on. Septomor recommends using the Tomahawk S VGT as your scripted car — hopefully you’re not currently grinding for that model.

The currency nerf is only one controversy around Gran Turismo 7 right now. The game’s always-online mandate means that most modes are unplayable offline. When developer Polyphony Digital took the whole game offline for server maintenance, it became unplayable for more than 24 hours. It’s back now, but between that blackout and fans now working around the currency grind, it seems Gran Turismo 7 is due for some reworking.