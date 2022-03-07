Gran Turismo 7 tops U.K. charts, Triangle Strategy enters at number 7

Gran Turismo 7 has raced into pole position in the U.K. physical sales chart, becoming the fourth brand-new number one in the last four weeks. We aren’t lying when we say February/March has been wild for new game releases. Triangle Strategy, the first new tactical RPG from Square Enix in what feels like forever, was released on the same day as Gran Turismo 7 and entered the U.K. charts in a respectable seventh place.

According to GI.biz, Gran Turismo 7 is the fourth largest boxed release of 2022 in the U.K. and the PlayStation number one in the country after the successful launch of Horizon Forbidden West. Sony and Polyphony Digital’s latest in the long-running racing sim franchise has got off to a great start, with 76% of its sales “for the PS5 version… the remainder coming on PS4.” Despite people still struggling to pick up a PS5, games are performing better than Sony’s previous generation.

Interestingly, Gran Turismo 7 “sold 28% fewer boxed units than 2017’s” Gran Turismo Sport. This is likely due to an increase in digital game sales. Meanwhile, the other new release on March 4 in the U.K. entered into the boxed charts at number seven. Triangle Strategy has performed “almost exactly the same” as Bravely Default II“ but only managed half of 2018’s Octopath Traveller.” As it is a niche title, Square Enix has to be somewhat pleased that Triangle Strategy has broken the top ten in the U.K. on its release.

The current U.K. top 40 is posted on the Ukie website, where we can see that Elden Ring has dropped down to second place while Pokémon Legends: Arceus holds on at number three. 2022 has been a strong year for new game releases, and we’ve barely scratched the surface.