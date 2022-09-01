Grand Theft Auto Online adds new Declasse Vigero ZX Camaro in weekly update

When GTA Online’s big The Criminal Enterprises update dropped at the end of July, one of the most hotly anticipated new cars immediately proved to be the Declasse Vigero ZX, immediately nicknamed the “Camaro” by fans because of its resemblance to various real-life models of the Chevrolet Camaro. Rockstar promised back then that the Declasse Vigero ZX would drop in a weekly update, and that weekly update is now here. You can now buy the “Camaro” from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,947,000.

The weekly update has also changed the vehicles available at various locations.This week, you can get the Annis S80RR and the Overflod Imorgon at the Luxury Autos Car Dealership in Rockford Hills. A green version of the Declasse Vigero ZX is available this week at Simeon’s Auto Shop, along with a green Canis Mesa, Imponte Beater Dukes, Dundreary Landstalker XL, and Bravado Banshee. This week’s Podium Vehicle is a green Ocelot Locust, the Prize Ride Challenge vehicle is a green Declasse Mamba, the Premium Test Ride Vehicle is the Grotti Turismo Classic, and the Test Track Vehicles are the Gallivanter Baller ST, Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec and Pfister Astron (all in green).

Finally, there are three new Time Trial locations this week. The regular Time Trial is in Vinewood, the Hao’s Special Works Time Trial is in North Chumash, and the RC Time Trial is in Vespucci Canals.