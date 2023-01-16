GTA Trilogy allegedly coming to the Epic Games Store in a few days

For more than a year, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has only been available for PC players through the Rockstar Games Launcher. This decision has led to some of the worst backlash that Rockstar has gotten in a while, as the games were unplayable and full of bugs. After so much time, it seems that the GTA Trilogy might finally be coming to other distribution platforms, such as Epic Games and Steam.

Billbill-kun, who has been constantly leaking Epic Games’ free upcoming games for a while now, has just tweeted that the GTA Trilogy is coming to the Epic Games Store on 19 January, at 4 PM UTC. They have also said that the Trilogy will be on sale for the first week, allowing fans to buy it for 50% off.

Other enthusiastic fans have been preparing for the Trilogy to come on Steam for a while now. A few days ago, SteamDB confirmed that the Definitive versions of the trilogy have been added to the back end of Steam, and recently a bundle has been created that has all of these games together.

Now, if this is all just speculation or reality, we will only know in a few days. However, what we do know is that the GTA Trilogy has been a clear failure in the eyes of the fans. Though the move to the Epic Games Store and Steam might help Rockstar rack up the sales numbers, the trilogy is still riddled with bugs that won’t be fixed just by moving the games to a different launcher.

After reaching millions of copies sold, the GTA Trilogy still seems to be considered by Rockstar a failure. With the negative reception the games got, we might have also lost out on possible Grand Theft Auto IV and Red Dead Redemption remasters.