GTA Trilogy remaster reaches 10 million copies sold, two months after its disastrous launch

The botched Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has broken 10 million copies sold worldwide. This is despite its launch that saw the game’s numerous technical problems downplayed as “glitches” by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

This tidbit came from Take-Two’s latest earnings report, which also confirmed that GTA V has sold a staggering 160 million copies. That’s a hefty sales figure for a game that was so poorly received that Rockstar formally apologized for the myriad of technical issues in the game at launch. Nostalgia is a powerful tool, no matter the quality of the product.

Speaking to investors, Zelnick added that the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition remake “significantly exceeded” the sales expectations placed upon it. Zelnick stressed too that Take-Two can “very occasionally… fall short,” and that “the trilogy was an example of that.” Zelnick adds that “it has been an isolated case” and the aim is “to keep it that way.”

No matter the public outcry over the rain filter, the texture clippings, and other unintentionally hilarious mishaps, the GTA Trilogy performed well and apparently above expectations. What’s more, the physical version of the game is set to finally release on Nintendo Switch on February 11, albeit without a cartridge.