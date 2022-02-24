Grand Theft Auto Trilogy is getting more patches next week, but we don’t know what they’ll do

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition may have sold a whopping 10 million copies, but it seems like there were just as many complaints around the collection’s disastrous launch. Unrelenting bugs plagued GTA III, San Andreas, and Vice City to no end, leading Rockstar to push a massive update that squashed over 100 of them. The team isn’t done fixing the games, however.

As announced on Twitter, “new patches are coming next week” to the collection. While the tweet offers no hints as to what this update will entail, patch notes will ostensibly be included when it arrives. Rockstar also thanked its community for “patience and support” as it continues to fix the GTA Trilogy. The studio apologized for the messy launch last fall and pledged to improve the overall performance of the collection, so it’s good to know that the previous update wasn’t a one-time deal.

New patches are coming next week for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition across all platforms. We appreciate the community’s patience and support. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 24, 2022

Looking at responses to the tweet, it seems the community is more focused on the future Grand Theft Auto 6 at this point. The hype started when fans thought they spotted a GTA 6 teaser in the remastered trilogy, and Rockstar only stoked the fire by confirming that development is “well under way” for that game. Some game industry analysts even predict we could see a release date as early as 2023.