Rockstar reportedly shelves Grand Theft Auto IV, Red Dead Redemption remasters following GTA Trilogy’s poor reception

Rockstar Games has allegedly shelved remasters of both Grand Theft Auto IV and Red Dead Redemption, according to prominent Rockstar leaker Tez2. On Monday, the leaker claimed that the remasters had been “on the table” for a few years, but further stated that the poorly-received Definitive Edition remakes of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas might have caused Rockstar to change course.

As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.



The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.#GTAIV #RDR1 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 4, 2022

Tez’s claims have since been corroborated by Kotaku, which further reported that Rockstar would be “[focusing] most of its resources and energy” on Grand Theft Auto VI. The outlet also added that while the rumored remasters are on hold for now, they could still happen after GTA 6 launches.

Rockstar never officially announced remasters of GTA 4 nor Red Dead Redemption, but their existence was brought to light last year when the GTA Trilogy was leaked. It was reported that the company had plans to remaster other Rockstar titles, such as Red Dead Redemption, but also that those plans were largely contingent on the GTA Trilogy remakes doing well. When the trilogy debuted last fall, it was panned by critics and fans alike largely due to a variety of bugs and glitches.

Remasters of IV & RDR1 weren't in production, simply in the ideas phase and remained there for years.



Rockstar's plan was to start with the Trilogy and follow up with IV & RDR1.



The decision to greenlight more depended on the initial reception of the Trilogy.



Kotaku last year: https://t.co/t80Ei4fNGZ pic.twitter.com/Hr0aDdXlbs — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 4, 2022

As for GTA 6, all we know is that it’s in development. While it’s still not clear when the game will release, Rockstar has said that development on the title is “well underway,” leading some to hope that the game won’t be too far off. Earlier this year, analysts predicted that the game could launch as early as 2023, but Rockstar has yet to confirm this.