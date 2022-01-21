The physical edition of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition finally goes on sale next month

Nintendo of America has today announced that the Physical release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch will hit stores early next month. Last November, the release was delayed, while the Xbox and PS4 physical editions were released the following month.

The physical edition of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition for the Switch goes on sale in stores on February 11. However, this release doesn’t come with a game cartridge and instead contains a code for the game that users will need to download before they can play.

The physical version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for #NintendoSwitch will be available in stores on February 11th! pic.twitter.com/zos8i4zEaJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 21, 2022

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition launched with dozens of glitches and bugs that made the games unplayable in some ways. The most significant issues affected areas like San Andreas’ Mount Chiliad, seeing protagonist Carl clip through the top of the mountain with no weather to speak of while the PS2 version had cloud cover and no clipping of any kind. This goes without mentioning the rain in all three games, which made each title look like there was a static filter over it.

Publisher Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick explained in an interview with Sqwark on the Street, CNBC’s stock market talk show that the game’s launch was a mere glitch that has now been fixed. Developer Rockstar Games has undoubtedly put in a lot of work to correct the bugs in the game at launch, but they still don’t seem to be what fans would call the definitive way to play the original GTA trilogy.