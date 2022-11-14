Guild Wars publisher announces LLL, which looks like a sci-fi MMO version of The Division

NCSOFT, the publisher behind many popular MMO titles over the years, has been developing several blockbuster titles recently to diversify its projects. The company has seen a lot of success with the Guild Wars franchise, and includes other MMOs such as Lineage, Aion, and Wildstar. They are now planning to tackle a new setting with a recently announced AAA title looking to merge several game genres and staples into one seamless experience.

Trailblazer Project LLL is a scifi-themed third-person shooter MMO that takes place in a vast open-world setting. The developers have stated that they want to make sure the description of being a merger of open-world, MMO, and a third-person shooter was clearly defined.

The game takes place in an alternative future for Seoul. It has over 30km of land to explore in a seamless environment free from loading screens. Footage shows what looks like a futuristic version of The Division, complete with many of the best parts of third-person shooting gameplay. The team, however, has stated that this title will be a new genre that is completely different from the recently popular looter shooter or battle royale games.

The game will feature both PvE and PvP. Developers have explained that players will work together or compete against each other by making strategic decisions and occupying space within the environment. It is also being developed within the latest Unreal engine. The graphics shown off in the gameplay footage look great, and there are also different vehicles to use to travel the environment.

NCSOFT mentions that Project LLL will launch sometime in 2024. It is unknown whether it will be free-to-play or what monetization methods it will use.