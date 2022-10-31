How to complete the Return to Bjora Marches 1 achievement in Guild Wars 2

Bjora Marches is an icy, somewhat terrifying part of the world map in Guild Wars 2. It’s cold, haunted, and filled with a chilling beauty. Home to some amazing events that include being hunted by a Bonewalker, you’ll find no shortage of things to do in Bjora Marches. It also has two separate Meta events, which can offer up a ton of loot, experience, and some fun. The Bjora Marches is also one of the events needed to complete the Legendary Trinket, the Prismatic Champion’s Regalia. This guide will explain how to complete Return to Bjora Marches 1 in Guild Wars 2.

Which Story Missions you’ll need to complete Return to Bjora Marches 1 in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this achievement, you’ll need to have The Icebrood Saga unlocked. You’ll also want to have Mounts, meaning you’ll need the Path of Fire expansion completed. To unlock The Icebrood Saga, you might have to purchase the story from the Gem Store. These are the episodes you’ll have to complete:

Complete the story mission Silence in The Icebrood Saga Episode 1.

Complete the story mission What’s Left Behind in The Icebrood Saga Episode 1.

Complete the story mission The Invitation in The Icebrood Saga Episode 1.

Completing the Return to Bjora Marches 1 Achievements for Return to Bjora Marches 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this portion of the achievement you’ll have to head to the Bjora Marches 1 and complete a selection of collection quests. You’ll also have to finish several events, which won’t be much of an issue due to the plethora of them available on the map. These are all the achievements you’ll have to complete:

Return to Bjora Marches 1: Crop Harvester

You will need to harvest crops a total of 15 times. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the mini-map. Look for the green leafy-looking icons to find nodes.

Return to Bjora Marches 1: Woodland Management

Chop wood nodes 30 times to complete this achievement. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the mini-map. Look for the three stacked logs to find nodes.

Return to Bjora Marches 1: Ore Miner

You must mine ore 30 times to finish this achievement. You will find ore and other harvestable nodes on the mini-map. Look for the gray rock icons to find nodes.

Return to Bjora Marches 1: Local Response

Complete 20 events in Bjora Marches. The events can be found scattered around the map, and there are almost always Commanders running event trains that you can follow. You will be able to complete most of them solo, but it is best to have a party or a friend to play with.

Revenge of the Icebrood Construct

Screenshot by Gamepur

To achieve this achievement, you will have to complete the Meta-event on the right side of the map. This event is named Storms of Winter. In this event, you’ll have two main phases, the preparation phase, where you can lay bombs, build and fix the bonfires to keep you safe in the blizzard, and the battle phase. Once you’ve completed this, you’ll have to destroy the Icebrood Construct before it can reach the settlement and kill you all with a giant ice attack. There will be a Commander running the event and plenty of other players to help you finish it.