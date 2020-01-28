Gylt and Metro Exodus are February’s Stadia Pro free games

Stadia Pro games for the month of February have been revealed in a report coming from 9to5Google.

According to this report, based on “promotional materials viewed by” the website, the free titles offered to the owners of Google Stadia are set to be Gylt and Metro Exodus.

The games are going to be available starting Saturday, February 1, and players will be granted the opportunity to redeem and play them for free despite their market value respectively fixed at $29,99 and $39,99.

Gylt‘s introduction is particularly relevant, considering that Tequila Works’ adventure game is the only exclusive title now available on Google Stadia, even though for a limited time before it reaches other platforms later this year.

Things are set to change soon, according to Google, as the platform owner is adding more than 120 games by 2020 and more than 10 timed exclusive titles by the end of July. Efforts to boost Stadia’s library have been confirmed by the acquisition of Journey to the Savage Planet‘s developer Typhoon Studios.

Metro Exodus is also coming to Stadia Pro with a good timing, since the second expansion for the first-person shooter, Sam’s Story, is releasing on February 11.

The Pro subscription will see Samurai Shodown and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration leaving on January 31 (9am PT), and these are the first games for titles to do so since the release of Stadia last year.

Thumper, Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition and Destiny 2: The Collection will instead remain available.