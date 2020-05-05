Halo 2: Anniversary edition launching to PC on May 12

Halo 2: Anniversary Edition will arrive sooner than we expected. Those who have been waiting to continue the fight in the Halo: The Master Chief Collection can continue with the next step in the saga as Master Chief continues his fight against the Covenant.

Halo 2 Anniversary Cinematic Launch Trailer [Official] Watch the Halo cinematic launch trailer for “Halo 2 Anniversary”, included in “Halo The Master Chief Collection” November 11, 2014. A legend re-mastered, Hal…

Halo 2 takes place shortly after the events of the first game, Halo: Combat Evolved. In it, Master Chief has returned to Earth to share details about the superweapon, Halo, and it’s destruction. The celebration of his survival and his destruction of the weapon are short-lived as the Covenant launch a surprise attack on Earth. The stakes are raised even higher at the discovery of a second Halo, and the details of their true purpose in the universe.

The game will launch with customizable mouse and keyboard settings, at a 60+ framerate, and plenty of multiplayer modes and maps.

Halo 2 is the third title to release to the Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC players. You will be able to access it on Steam if you purchased the collection for $39.99, through the Xbox Game Pass for PC (beta) if you’re a subscriber, or you can choose to purchase it separately on Steam for $9.99.

The next three games, Halo 3. Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4 will release next to the collection later in 2020.