Halo 3 and ODST receive “experimental” cross-platform co-op in Master Chief Collection

There’s been a new update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and while it has mostly fixed a number of issues, it’s added a few new things too. This includes, interestingly enough, cross-platform co-op, but only for Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST.

What this essentially means is that people can play both games in online co-op regardless of whether they’re on PC or Xbox. However, the patch notes describe the feature as “experimental,” saying that while it was tested internally, developer 343 Industries is actively seeking feedback from players. Anyone who tries out cross-platform co-op is encouraged to report any bugs or issues they come across.

There’s no official confirmation, but it’s likely that 343 Industries has plans to introduce cross-platform co-op for the other games included in The Master Chief Collection. This may even eventually include Halo Infinite as well, although it currently lacks the option to play through the campaign in co-op.

The plan was to add it alongside the launch of Halo Infinite’s second season of multiplayer content next month, but 343 Industries has had to delay the co-op mode and hasn’t provided a new release window. Season 2, titled Lone Wolves, will release on May 3 as planned.

Other additions included in the recent update are new skulls for Halo 2, Halo 3, and Halo 3: ODST, campaign customization for Halo 4, new medals for Halo 3’s multiplayer, and mod tools for Halo 3: ODST.