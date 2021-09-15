Halo 5 is definitely not releasing on PC, confirms 343 Industries

Earlier this week, the GeForce Now database leak listed Halo 5: Guardians as potentially releasing on PC in the future. That is now officially debunked and untrue according to 343 Industries Community Director Brian Jarrard.

In response to a Tweet thread, Jarrard said, “Maybe this was for “H5:Forge” but I can confirm there are no plans to bring H5 to PC.” It’s hard to argue with someone on the inside of 343. All of those rumors can basically be put to bed for the time being.

Jarrard went on to say, “We know there’s some demand for it, but as we’ve stated before, not in the cards as the studio is fully focused on Infinite and MCC.” Even though previous Halo titles eventually made their way to PC, it seems Guardians will remain an Xbox exclusive.

Jarrard finished his statement by saying, “Will never say never, but nothing underway currently.” A hopeful response for those eagerly awaiting the full release of Halo 5 on PC but for now, it seems highly unlikely with the team focused on getting Halo Infinite ready for launch.

Maybe this was for "H5:Forge" but I can confirm there are no plans to bring H5 to PC. We know there's some demand for it, but as we've stated before, not in the cards as the studio is fully focused on Infinite and MCC. Will never say never, but nothing underway currently — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) September 13, 2021

Halo 5: Forge was released for PC in 2016 but only included the creation kit and not the full single-player campaign. Whereas Halo: The Master Chief Collection came to PC in 2019. However, Halo Infinite will be coming to Microsoft Windows alongside its Xbox Series X/S release later this year on December 8.