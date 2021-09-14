God of War PC, Gears 6, and other games in GeForce Now database leak are “speculative,” confirms Nvidia
The games may never make it to PC.
Earlier this week, a database leak for GeForce Now teased a list of games that were thought to be coming to PC as part of Nvidia’s streaming service. However, in a statement to WCCFTech, the company has outlined that the list is made up of speculative titles as well as confirmed ones.
The company explained that “NVIDIA is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game.” This means that it’s impossible to say if the games in this list will ever come to PC. They were purely a part of this list as speculative entries based on Nvidia’s desires to bring them to the platform or potentially conversations with developers.
While many of the games on the list are confirmed titles, there are others, such as the remastered versions of the GTA trilogy, which has been rumored for some time now. Given the speculative nature of this list, though, it’s hard to take this as evidence for any game’s existence. It’s more likely that the list was used purely for internal testing. The only titles we can take at face value are the PlayStation exclusives like God of War and Ghost of Tsushima, since Sony is slowly bringing these first-party titles to PC.
However, Windows Central has since explained that some of the codenames in the list are real and used for internal Microsoft projects. Furthermore, it adds that GeForce Now has been an integral part of development for many games throughout the pandemic, which may be how Nvidia has come to compile this list.
The full list of games that was leaked is as follows.
- Alan Wake Remastered (Steam)
- Avowed
- Batman: Arkham Knight RTX Remaster
- Batman Citybuilder
- Bayonetta 3
- Bioshock 2022
- BioShock RTX Remaster
- Chrono Cross Remaster
- Crysis 4
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Demon’s Souls
- Dragon Age 4
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Earth Defense Force 6
- Fable 4
- Fight for Middle-Earth
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Forza Motorsport 8
- Gears 6
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Goat Simulator 2
- God of War
- Gran Turismo 7
- Grand Theft Auto 3 – Remastered
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Remastered
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Remastered
- Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories
- Half-Life 2 Remastered
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Hangar 13 unannounced game
- Helldivers 2
- Homefront CTP
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Human: Fall Flat 2
- Indiana Jones
- Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall
- Judgment
- Kingdom Hearts IV
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3
- METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS OF LIBERTY HD
- METAL GEAR SOLID 3: SNAKE EATER HD
- Metro Next
- Mirror’s Edge RTX Remaster
- Monster Hunter 6
- Myst Remaster
- New strategy game (Square Enix)
- Payday 3
- Project FPS (Paradox Interactive)
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Returnal
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Sniper Elite 5
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R Android
- System Shock 3
- Tekken 8
- Test Drive Unlimited 3
- Timesplitters 2 (Remastered)
- The Talos Principle 2
- Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary (2021)
- Total War 9
- Tropico Next
- Unannounced Dungeon Tactics Game
- Unannounced title by Square Enix
- Unannounced Card Game 2
- Untitled iNxile Game
- Untitled Marvel Game 2020 & Walking Dead Game (Daybreak)
- Untitled Respawn Game
- Untitled The Initiative Game
- Vanquish RE-MASTER
- Wreckfest sequel
- Worms Next
- XCOM 3