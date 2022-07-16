Halo Infinite co-op network test finally goes live, ends August 1

When Halo Infinite launched, it lacked one mode many consider to be a staple of the Halo series: A cooperative campaign. Now, seven months after its release, the long-desired mode is finally making its debut — if only temporarily. On Friday, 343 Industries announced that a network test for Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign has gone live for both Xbox and PC players. However, the test will only stick around for just over two weeks, as it’s set to end on August 1.

While getting a first look at the four-player co-op mode is the main draw of this test, co-op isn’t the only new feature being introduced here. The test will also include the highly-requested mission replay feature. As the name implies, this allows you to replay story missions — something not currently possible in Halo Infinite.

If you’re a Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you’ll automatically gain entry to the test on Xbox consoles; you just have to download the preview build. The same goes for if you’ve purchased Halo Infinite’s campaign on Xbox. However, the Steam network test is invite-only, and only those previously enrolled in the Halo Insider program will be invited.

It’s worth noting that if you’ve played/purchased Infinite on PC via Game Pass or the Microsoft Store, you won’t be able to download the test through those apps. However, according to players on said platforms, so long as you’ve previously signed up for the Halo Insider program, you should receive a key to download the Steam version of the test, regardless of where you play the PC version of the game.

This test seems to be a step in the right direction for Halo Infinite’s campaign. However, in the months since its launch, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has seen a fair share of criticism regarding its overabundance of microtransactions, underwhelming Ultimate Challenge rewards, as well as an inexplicably offensive in-game emblem introduced last month.