Halo Infinite devs share further Battle Pass plans including price point

While certain aspects of Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass were already revealed earlier this year, 343 Industries has unveiled further details in the lead-up to launch. Thanks to a first look with IGN, we have a greater sense of the multiplayer experience’s monetization and progression systems, including its price point.

There are a few key takeaways. For starters, while Battle Passes never expire, only one pass is active at a time. This means you’re only able to progress through one Battle Pass at a time. Luckily, you’re able to switch between active Battle Passes whenever you want. Players should also expect one canon-related legendary cosmetic per every quarter of the Battle Pass. Finally, special event rewards will be distinct from the unlockables within the Battle Pass.

It’s also worth noting that Head of Design Jerry Hook and Lead Progression Designer Chris Blohm both stressed that the previous test flights weren’t indicative of the final product. Speaking of that end product, Halo Infinite’s first season is entitled Heroes of Reach, a reference to its Halo Reach-centered unlockables. If you’re worried about the multiplayer’s tone, Hook and Blohm were adamant about making sure cosmetics fit within the world and its characters. They said they’re open to player feedback concerning the direction of its cosmetics and emotes. Battle Passes will run players $10.

Halo Infinite is fast approaching its December 8 release date. It’ll feature full cross-play between Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with the multiplayer component being free to play.