The Halo Master Chief Collection will upgrade to next-gen consoles

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is going to continue receiving support into the next generation of Xbox consoles. While there have been continued additions to the collection, like the recent ODST campaign, 343 Studios is going to fully optimize the game for the Xbox Series X/S, according to the announcement tweet by Xbox.

The next-gen edition of the game will feature 120 FPS in Campaign & Multiplayer and split-screen improvements, plus up to 4K on Series X.

The Master Chief Collection features Halo Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4. Halo 5 could potentially be added to the game once the newly optimized version is released.

While Halo: Infinite has been pushed back into 2021, in the meantime players will still be able to enjoy the classic titles on the Xbox Series X and PC. It will be available for free to existing owners or those with Xbox Game Pass on November 17.