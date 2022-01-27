Halo support developer Certain Affinity is reportedly working on a “Monster Hunter-style game” for Xbox

Microsoft might be busy with its Activision Blizzard acquisition, but it has plenty of other plans for the Xbox. A new report claims that a game like Monster Hunter is being developed with Game Pass in mind.

The report comes from the latest episode of GrubbSnax, the Giant Bomb show hosted by Jeff Grubb, who previously correctly claimed that Quantic Dream was working on Star Wars Eclipse, among other inside scoops. Grubb now reports that Certain Affinity, a support studio which has helped develop multiplayer features for the Call of Duty and Halo franchises, is now working on a “Monster Hunter-style game.”

Grubb explains that Xbox aims to bring as many co-op multiplayer games as possible to Game Pass, with Rainbow Six Extraction and The Anacrusis being recent examples. But these don’t always need to be in the vein of Left 4 Dead, as evidenced by this Certain Affinity game modeled after Monster Hunter. Xbox was reportedly on the hunt for this kind of game and signed to publish Certain Affinity’s project since it fit the bill. “They can’t get actual Monster Hunter,” says Grubb, “but [they can get] a game like that with long term support.”

It’s all about Game Pass for Xbox. The aforementioned Activision Blizzard acquisition has led to Phil Spencer saying the all-you-can-play service will get “as many games as possible” from the deal. This new report is even more incentive for gamers to give Game Pass a go.