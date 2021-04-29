Halo: The Master Chief Collection has reached over 10 million players

It’s no understatement saying there’s something timeless about the original Halo trilogy. Halo, Halo 2, and Halo 3 defined generations of Xbox consoles, and while more modern entries in the franchise haven’t had the same impact, they’ve kept the Halo name alive over the past decade. That may be why so many new players have flocked to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which according to a recent Xbox Wire post, has reached over 10 million players.

The post, written by the head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, also claims that the success of Xbox Game Pass contributed to The Master Chief Collection’s massive player base. “There are also millions of people opting to use their Xbox Game Pass membership to play,” Booty wrote. “We launched Halo: the Master Chief Collection at the end of 2019 on the PC as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC; since then, over 10 million players have played it, with the vast majority of them being brand new to the franchise.”

Since launching on PC, Halo: The Master Chief Collection has grown into a definitive Halo experience. The collection now includes every Halo title from the franchise’s launch to Halo 4. A custom games mode has also made its way into the game, and a custom games browser is being tested in its current build.