Halo TV series breaks Paramount+ premiere viewership record, already renewed for a second season

Halo was once one of the biggest properties in gaming, also taking early steps into other media such as graphic novels. While not carrying the same recognition that it used to, the recent Halo television series that debuted on Paramount+ may show signs of a Halo resurgence.

Halo debuted on March 24 through the Paramount+ subscription service, where it broke records within the first 24 hours. The first episode pulled in more viewers than the previous record-holder, 1883. Exact Halo viewer figures weren’t released, but we do know that 1883‘s debut managed 4.9 million viewers.

This is great news for Halo as a TV show and as a brand. It was announced before the series even launched that a second season had been greenlit. This decision could have spelled disaster if the first season didn’t garner enough attention or acclaim. Provided the remainder of the first season can maintain a relatively consistent viewership, even with a dip from its debut, there isn’t much to worry about regarding the series’ future.

Doubling back to Halo as an entertainment property, Halo Infinite didn’t get off on the best foot. It’s been criticized for a launch marred by performance issues on certain platforms, slow multiplayer progression, and a lack of overall content. As a live service title, there’s always the potential for audience reception to turn around, transforming Halo into one of the premiere entertainment franchises once again as long as the TV show continues to remain popular.