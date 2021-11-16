Halo Infinite fans aren’t happy with the multiplayer’s progression system

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has been fairly well-received so far, but one key feature of the game has caught the ire of the community: The game’s progression system. Since the game’s multiplayer debuted less than 24 hours ago, the community has heavily criticized Infinite’s in-game progression due to it being inherently tied to daily/weekly challenges, rather than one’s in-game performance.

At the time of writing, players rank up in Halo Infinite by completing challenges. These can be as simple as playing three games in a single day, or as complex as killing enemies in a specific way. Unlike many other online games, these challenges are the sole way to earn progress towards a new rank; winning a match or playing well will not get you closer to leveling up.

Many in the community are claiming this has resulted in a slow, unrewarding sense of progression.

“[Three] hours in and [I] barely managed to level up once. I know [it’s] a beta and they’ve talked about improving this in the future. But [it’s] just really discouraging to go out of your way to use the [least] effective weapons/vehicles for XP that amounts to a single grain of sand,” said Reddit user sharkerkiller. Another Reddit user, Dubrikitunts_Ploobs, echoed these sentiments in another thread, stating “I love getting a killing frenzy and [three] triple kills in one game just to see [I] got no [XP] at the end. Really encouraging.”

Given the slow pace of Halo Infinite’s progression, some players have also expressed concern over the potential amount of time it would take to get through just one of the game’s battle passes.

“I work full time, I don’t wanna game full time to get through a single [battle pass],” wrote Reddit user Mr_Jackabin. “343 said [yesterday], literally, that our feedback is important to them. Prove it,” they continued, issuing a call to action to Halo Infinite’s developer.

343 Industries has yet to respond to these complaints, but the developer did previously double-down on the challenge-based progression system while addressing similar criticisms made during Halo Infinite’s technical tests.

“While we understand the community’s feedback around wanting a steady drip of match XP and more ways to earn XP for the Battle Pass, we are optimistic that the system available at launch will give players adequate means of continually having something to accomplish and a means to progress,” said the developer.

In the same blog post, the developer stated that it “[expects the leveling] systems to evolve in direct partnership with player feedback” following the game’s launch. How soon after launch and the ways in which it evolves remain to be seen.