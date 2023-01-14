Hearing Chef Toad from Super Nintendo World speak full sentences will ruin your appetite

While Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood has yet to open up to the public, press are getting their initial impressions in a month early, and videos of what you can expect to see at the first U.S. Nintendo theme park are spreading. One video that is starting to be seen by more people is that of Chef Toad in the Toadstool Café. When you enter this restaurant, you are greeted by a screen with the head chef welcoming you to the restaurant before he begins making your food.

Now that Super Nintendo World is in America, we got Toad speaking full sentences



I’m surprised Mario games aren’t trying full voice acting pic.twitter.com/WPZDo7smCq — Mr. Duby (@misterduby) January 13, 2023

While this isn’t the first time we have heard a Toad talk in full sentences — they did have lines of dialogue in Super Mario Sunshine and snippets of short speaking moments in other games — the delivery made for this presentation is a little off-putting. The actor seems to be struggling a little to get through their script, which we could understand for a human trying to speak with such a shrill voice.

Outside of the welcome message, the place looks nice when you get into the café. There are various power-up items and a Yoshi egg behind the order counter next to the on-screen menus, and warp pipes strike out of the ceiling where it looks like a Super Mushroom fell out and landed on a pillar in the central sitting area. There are also additional monitors on the wall to give customers a look inside the “kitchen,” where the Toads are hard at work preparing your meals.

Overall, the Toadstool Café looks like a nice place to take a quick break from the Los Angeles sun and get a quick bite to eat if you are visiting Super Nintendo World. The theme park overall is filled with Mushroom Kingdom references, with Donkey Kong additions likely to come at some point in the future after the Japan site gets it. We just recommend not subjecting your ears to too much of the Toad Chef’s torturous voice.