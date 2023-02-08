A new Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer shows off new powers, vehicles, and enemies

The final trailer to appear in today’s Nintendo Direct on February 8 was a brief teaser for Nintendo’s most anticipated game to release this year, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The trailer was light in gameplay, but it gave us a better idea of the overall play and showed off multiple enemies that will appear in the game that players can defeat, alongside a series of vehicles Link can use to explore the map.

The teaser was extremely short and only showed minor details. Any Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fan might have been disappointed by this small trailer, but we can expect a much longer, dedicated Nintendo Direct to the game closer to the official release.

At the trailer’s beginning, we see a massive volcano exploding across Hyrule, covering it with darkness, as Goblins and nefarious minions descend upon the land. It’s a good, devastating demonstration showing Ganondorf’s power in this story and what fans can expect to fight against.

It also shows our protagonist, Link, riding his faithful horse through a shadow land, with a castle in the distance covered in what will likely be Ganondorf’s power, potentially something that happens at the beginning of the story.

We also see a handful of Link’s new powers that he did not have in the original game. This should open up the massive world for players to explore and gives them the opportunity to use them to solve the endless amount of puzzles awaiting them as they progress through Hyrule. There was also an announcement of a Collector’s Edition for the game and a new amiibo.

At the end of the trailer, we see Zelda falling, asking Link to lend her his power, which means multiple things based on what we see in the trailer. Some fans have seen this as potentially hinting that during specific story sequences, they might play as Zelda, but this has not been confirmed or shown by Nintendo.

Several fans have noticed that following the Nintendo Direct, Tears of the Kingdom remains at $70. Many are not looking forward to playing the next game with the increased price tag.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom arrives on May 18, 2023, on the Nintendo Switch.